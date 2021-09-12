Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.