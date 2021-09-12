Seedify.fund Reaches One Day Volume of $5.42 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00007027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $48.83 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00129315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00181128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.60 or 0.07277267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,601.98 or 0.99073931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00938511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,098,759 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

