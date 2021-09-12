Sei Investments Co. Acquires 126,462 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Hillenbrand worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

