Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,212 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 4,591.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,884,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

