Sei Investments Co. Acquires 94,428 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of EVO Payments worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 526,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.