Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 161,956 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.