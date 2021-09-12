Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $191.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

