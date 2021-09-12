Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

