Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

