Sei Investments Co. Buys 46,228 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.84% of OneWater Marine worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $278,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $316,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of ONEW opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $572.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

