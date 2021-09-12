Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,620 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicell worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

