Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,139 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

