Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

