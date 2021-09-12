Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,202 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.