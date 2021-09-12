Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of BRP Group worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.