Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

