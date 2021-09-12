Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Herc worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $93,473,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Herc by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

HRI stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

