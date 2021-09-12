Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

