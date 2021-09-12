Sei Investments Co. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

