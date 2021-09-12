Sei Investments Co. Has $5.34 Million Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of The Duckhorn Portfolio worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $8,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.31 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

