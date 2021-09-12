Sei Investments Co. Has $5.78 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.