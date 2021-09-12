Sei Investments Co. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Hostess Brands worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

