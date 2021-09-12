Sei Investments Co. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 249.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

