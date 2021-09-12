Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Independent Bank Group worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBTX opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

