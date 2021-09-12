Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.