Sei Investments Co. Purchases 213,039 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

