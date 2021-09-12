Sei Investments Co. Purchases 48,749 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of PetIQ worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $816.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

