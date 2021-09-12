Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,011 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

