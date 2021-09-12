Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Malibu Boats worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

