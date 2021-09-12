Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.