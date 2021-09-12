Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,724 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

