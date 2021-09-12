Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,001 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Visteon worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VC stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

