Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,767 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

