Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Big Lots worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

