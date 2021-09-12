Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Kforce worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

