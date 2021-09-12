Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2,923.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

SEM stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.