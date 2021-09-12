Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044607 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.