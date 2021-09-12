Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.