Semux Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Semux has a market cap of $110,790.04 and approximately $48.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00085499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014158 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010584 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005320 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

