Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,132,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 1,040,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.