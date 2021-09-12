Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ST traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 1,040,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
