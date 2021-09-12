Sentinel Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $195.43 million and approximately $408,197.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,185,584,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,838,145 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

