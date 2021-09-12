Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.04 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $94.63 million and $10.04 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00072597 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00028616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

