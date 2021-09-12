Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 927,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,496. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

