Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

