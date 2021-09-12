ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $137,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $647.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.76 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

