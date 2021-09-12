Sether (SETH) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $484,848.38 and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sether has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.