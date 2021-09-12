Shadows Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $108,553.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.