Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $82.16 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

