SharedStake (SGT) Price Up 859.6% Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $99,295.35 and approximately $12,340.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 859.6% higher against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

